Column: Dr's Casebook" Dr Keith Souter: A high fat diet is bad for your gut and may cause chronic inflammation

I am sure everyone knows that a high fat diet is not good for one’s health. It can push cholesterol up and puts one a risk of cardiovascular disease, but also chronic inflammatory conditions. Exactly how it does this has not been clear but new research seems to have uncovered a reason.

This research from Australia was done on mice and it suggests that even a few meals high in unsaturated fats can cause inflammation in the body. That may not just be acute or short-lasting inflammation but could result in chronic inflammation long afterwards.

The researchers demonstrated that a protein called 1L-22 which is protective for the gut is rapidly depleted in mice after just two days of a high fat diet.

The study showed that the more saturated fat consumed resulted in inflammation and that it stacked up to weaken the gut’s defences. The implication is that this may not produce symptoms for years after, but the damage is being done. Occasional high fat meals will not do damage, but repeated frequent ones look as though they will weaken the gut and cause chronic gut inflammation.

The researchers looked at the gut function of mice and found microscopic evidence of damage with fat consumption. The protein 1L-22 is critical for gut protection. Short term consumption will deplete it significantly. A mere two days reduced their stores of the protein.

If the mice then had their 1L-22 levels restored then their inflammation disappeared and their protection against inflammation was regained. Depletion thus has a double effect, because it causes inflammation in the gut and it also reduces the gut’s defences to counter inflammation.

A highly significant finding was that mice fed with unsaturated fats instead of saturated fat did not show depletion. Indeed, they increased the levels of 1L-22 to reduce the risk of inflammation. The researchers think that these findings on mice would be replicated on humans.

The most common sources of saturated fats are meats and dairy products like butter and cheese. They are typically solids are room temperature. Unsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature and com from olive oil, avocados, nuts, seeds and oily fish.

The old adage is that you are what you eat. Choosing more unsaturated fat foods may help reduce your risk of chronic inflammation and improve your overall gut health.