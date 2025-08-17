Column: Dr's Casebook" Dr Keith Souter: Take care of your lips in the sun and wind

The fourth heatwave this year has made the summer enjoyable for many, albeit the concern about lack of water and the effect on the plants is a real cause for concern. When the weather is good like this, you need to take good care of your skin and ensure that you apply a good sunscreen, but you should not forget about your lips.

Everyone knows that excess sun can cause sunburn, skin cancer and long-term skin damage that produces wrinkling. Yet although people are better are protecting their skin these days, 70 per cent of people never protect their lips.

Ultraviolet light is the most important risk factor when to comes to skin cancer. It is estimated that 90 per cent of all non-melanoma skin cancers are associated with UV exposure. The lips generally have no or very little melanin, which will make them susceptible to sun damage. A sign of this is seen in early ageing wrinkling around the mouth, because the collagen production in the lips is affected by sun exposure.

Research from the University of Western Australia over a 25-year period looked at the occurrence of lip cancer. This showed that lip cancer accounts for 50 per cent of all oral cancers and that 80 per cent of all new lip cancers affect the lower lip. Males over the age of 50 years are the most commonly affected and are they are three times as likely to get it as females.

In the sun apply lip balm every two or three hours to protect the lips

The reason for the lesser risk in women, of course, is that they use lip products more than men. Yet just applying lipstick, gloss or lip balm once a day is no reason for complacency. The research showed that applying a product only once or less a day was associated with twice the risk of women who applied it three or more times a day.

To protect your lips, both men and women should apply a lip balm regularly. In the sun and also in the wind, which dries the lips and increases damage, you should apply two to three hourly.

Make sure that the lip balm has a sun protection factor, SPF of 15 or more. Check this, because many don’t say. Also, keep yourself hydrated and if the lips peel, use a little sugar and olive oil to exfoliate the lips to remove dead cells (this really works), then reapply lip balm.