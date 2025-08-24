Column: Dr's Casebook" Dr Keith Souter: The King's physician in the English Civil War

I visited the Edgehill battlefield in Warwickshire last weekend. This was the first major battle of the English Civil War. As a doctor I was particularly interested because Doctor William Harvey the discoverer of the circulation of the blood was present at the battle, but not as a combatant.

William Harvey (1578–1657) was a physician and anatomist who was court physician to first King James I and then his son King Charles 1. At the time of the battle he was tasked by King Charles to look after his two young sons, Charles and James. Respectively they would become Kings Charles 11 and King James 11. He and the young princes sheltered under a hedge, but they had a lucky escape. He was almost struck by a bullet and they were forced to move further afield for shelter.

After graduating from Cambridge University, he had gone to study medicine and anatomy at the University of Padua. At that time the current theory was that blood was manufactured by the heart and used up in the liver. He did not think this was logical. Simple arithmetic showed that a huge amount of blood would have to be produced and used up in a short period of time.

He came to the conclusion that there was a constant amount of blood and that it was in continual circulation, pumped by the heart through the blood vessels. Harvey published his work in 1628. It was the most significant piece of medical research ever written and laid the foundation for the scientific study of medicine. He proposed that blood flowed through the heart in two separate loops, a pulmonary circulation going to the lungs and another, the system circulation, going to the organs and extremities.

Harvey's experiment to demonstrate the presence of valves in veins

Harvey’s earlier work in Padua helped him to understand the function of the valves in veins. They only work in one direction, so Harvey concluded that they were designed to allow blood to flow towards the heart, but not in the other direction. This suggested that the blood flowed around the body and that the two circulations were in some way linked.

In 1634 during the infamous witch hunts he was called to examine four women accused of witchcraft. To deny witchcraft was considered heresy at the time, but it is to his great credit that he stated he found no evidence of witchcraft and the four women were found to be innocent.