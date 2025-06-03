Column: Dr's Casebook" Dr Keith Souter: Those handy skin stem cells heal those blistered feet
I run a lot and recently changed my running shoes. As I I have a long run coming up, instead of wearing them in with a number of short runs I foolishly went on a long training run and ended up with blisters. As I need to let them heal over the next few days I will desist from running, but inevitably I investigated research done on the healing of blisters.
Skin has several layers and a deep layer contains stem cells (SCs)which can develop into specialised cells in the other layers. This research on blisters was done in Japan on artificial blisters in mice. They investigated the healing process by monitoring gene expressions and cell proliferation, traced cell lineage, and used mathematical models in their analysis.
They found that one type of stem cells called Hair Follicle Stem Cells (HFSCs) are mainly responsible for this healing of blisters. These exist in all the skin, even those areas that do not have hair, but they have the hair follicle potential. They are responsible for the healing of the blisters from the base of the wound. They will utilise their development to produce new skin, but will not produce hair follicles until the heling is over.
When these HFSCs are reduced, another group of stem cells, the interfollicular epidermal stem cells (IFESCs), can also contribute to healing, but do so from the edges of the blister inwards.
But back to simple running and walking blisters. It may be tempting to burst them, but this could lead to an infection and it could actually slow down the healing process. They will heal in 3 to 7 days and it is best to allow the skin to peel off on its own after the skin beneath has healed.