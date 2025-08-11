Column: Dr's Casebook" Dr Keith Souter: Why you should try to avoid the snacking habit

Controlling weight is not an easy matter for many people. Even when they try to be good and reduce portions at meals they find that they get a craving for a snack to keep them going. It may be a few biscuits, some crisps or a chocolate bar of some sort. Then, because they don’t really consider this as proper food, they don’t count it into their daily calorie intake. The problem is that it can contribute a large amount.

Amazingly, a study of children and young adults over a two year period discovered that snacking accounts for up to a quarter of the daily calorie intake. It is essentially like having a fourth meal. The average intake through snacking alone was almost six hundred calories. Worryingly, they found that half of this amount came from drinking sweetened or fizzy drinks.

Snacking means taking in any food or sweetened drinks outside meal times. They also found that secondary eating, meaning eating while doing another activity increased from 15 minutes to 30 minutes over the two years of the study. Secondary drinking, likewise meaning drinking while doing something else, increased over the same period from 45 minutes to 85 minutes.

Compared to that, the time taken to eat primary meals, meaning breakfast, lunch and dinner remained steady at 70 minutes over the same period of time. The great worry, therefore, is that snacking is an increasing trend with youngsters, which would be totally in line with the finding that average weight increased during the time of the study.

There is other research which shows that the more chaotic one’s eating pattern the greater the tendency to snack. That is, when people skip meals and eat on the hoof, then there is a tendency to consume more snacks and fizzy drinks. People who eat regular meals at the dinner table tend to snack less.

Research from France has shown that eating while watching TV is also liable to make you eat more. The distraction from eating makes one more likely to consume more calories.

If you are fighting your weight then you should ask yourself if you really need those snacks. Focus on the food that you are eating at meals and try to avoid eating or drinking while doing something else.