Column: Novus Health: Sunscreen for every skin type – your guide to skin protection this summer

The easiest and most effective way to protect your skin is by wearing sunscreen daily, but with so many options on the shelves, it can be hard to find the best product for your particular skin type. Below are some helpful tips from the expert dermatologists at Novus Health.

Sunscreen for oily or acne-prone skin: If your skin is greasy or breaks out easily, opt for a formula that offers protection without adding extra oil or blocking pores. Choose ‘oil-free’ or ‘non-comedogenic’ options. A lightweight, gel-based or fluid sunscreen is usually best as it absorbs quickly.

Sunscreen for dry skin: If your face feels tight or flaky after washing, look for a sunscreen that includes hydrating and nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerine, ceramides or natural oils which provide long-lasting hydration while shielding you from UV rays. Avoid formulas with alcohol or drying agents.

Sunscreen for sensitive skin: If your skin easily becomes red, itchy or irritated, you may need a gentler approach. Sensitive skin types should avoid sunscreen with fragrance, alcohol or harsh preservatives. Instead, go for mineral or physical sunscreens which use ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

Choosing the correct sunscreen for your skin type is key

Sunscreen for combination skin: If your skin is dry in some areas and oily in others, finding the right balance can be tricky. Go for a lightweight lotion or gel-cream formula which offers hydration for drier areas without feeling greasy on oilier parts. Choose a sunscreen for ‘normal to combination skin’ or one that emphasises a balanced or satin finish.

Sunscreen for darker skin tones: One common concern with sunscreen for darker skin is the white or greyish cast that many products leave behind. Instead, look for sheer, invisible or tinted formulas designed for deeper skin tones. Gel-based or fluid sunscreens are often easier to blend and less likely to leave a residue.

Sunscreen for children and babies: Young skin is more delicate and more susceptible to sun damage. Choose an SPF 50 sunscreen that is gentle, fragrance-free, and water-resistant. Look for products labelled as ‘paediatrician-approved’ or ‘dermatologist-tested’. Avoid sprays for younger children, as they can be inhaled. Instead, go for lotions or creams that are easy to apply and safe around sensitive areas.

Whatever your skin type, wearing sunscreen every day is one of the smartest things you can do for your health. If you notice any unusual moles, patches or changes in your skin or if you’re dealing with persistent dermatological issues like eczema, acne or rosacea, it’s well worth making an appointment with your GP. They will assess your concerns and refer you to see a dermatologist for further investigation and treatment if needed. For more advice on all aspects of your skin health, visit Dermatology Services - Novus Health.