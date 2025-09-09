Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Brian Hamill: In the quiet

The world is really rather a noisy place. It is very difficult in our modern society to find a place which is truly silent. I suppose one could just put on ear defenders and that would do the trick, but somehow that is cheating.

I live in a side street which on the whole is quite quiet, but if I listen carefully, even on a Sunday morning, I can still hear the M1 about two miles away.

A few weeks ago on holiday we stayed in a barn conversion in Cumbria, and, for the first time for many years in the evening, it was really quiet - not silent exactly, since the natural sounds of the farm animals and the wind in the trees still remained, but in a new and fresh way, that is without mechanical interference.

And in the space I and the world around me came together in genuine relationship. The same thing occurs in the ways we travel. If we fly, the countries below us, even great mountains, are beautiful but remote. If by train, the countryside just zips past us; we can admire, but we cannot stop and take our time to enjoy. If by car, we can stop momentarily, but there is always the press to get to the destination. It is better if we cycle, but the best of all is when we walk. The control we have on ourselves when we walk to stop and admire and drink in the beauty of the country which we are travelling allows us to stop and think and truly enjoy.

Contrary to many peoples understanding of the Christian way of life, God put us on this earth to enjoy it, not just use it. And in our enjoyment we can give thanks to the Father who created it for us.

Brian Hamill

St Austin’s and English Martyrs