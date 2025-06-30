Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Cat Thatcher: Making peace

At the moment, the world is a very scary place. Everywhere we look, people are angry, and looking to resolve their anger in a violent way.

It’s frightening. And now, at the first quarter of the twenty first century, it seems like we can no longer sit cocooned in our safe country, in a safe corner of the world, and simply watch the conflicts from afar. We are drawn in.

And Jesus calls us to be peacemakers. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God’. You probably know this verse, from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. It’s part of his early ministry when he is teaching us how to live. And part of that is to be peacemakers.

But how do we even start? Being a peacemaker is not always simple, or straightforward – and sometimes it’s not even safe.

Cat Thatcher, CofE Diocese of Leeds

Well, we need to begin with ourselves. Is there anyone in our life with whom we are not at peace? Are we holding on to anger, jealousy, a grudge? Are we plotting revenge, served hot or cold?

But the thing is, payback isn’t enough. Revenge does not satisfy. Holding a grudge does not make for a flourishing life. Joseph – the one with the technicolour dreamcoat – discovered this when he met his brothers, a lifetime after they trapped him and sold him into slavery. When given the chance to carry out a perfect revenge, he couldn’t do it. He found that the injustice done to him could not be satisfied by anger. And he made peace with his brothers, with his father, and with himself. (You can read this story in the Bible, in Genesis 45.)

Blessed are the peacemakers. Be a peacemaker. And, if you need to, start by making peace in your own life.

Cat Thatcher

Church of England Diocese of Leeds

