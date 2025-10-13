Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Dick Davies: A welcoming place

OK – I confess! - I am actually a foreigner! - I was born just north of London. But one reason I’ve settled in Wakefield is because it is such a welcoming place.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading the book of Isaiah in the Bible, this bit struck me: “You have been a refuge for the poor, a refuge for the needy in their distress, a shelter from the storm and a shade from the heat.” (Isaiah 25:4)

This is a value that I believe all Christians, Jews, and Muslims hold dear. And it is a value that Wakey folks have – in spades!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The word refuge reminds me of a rather confused refugee friend who walked out looking for a Christian church and thought walking down the M1 would be a good plan! Especially when she saw the word “refuge” on a sign by the motorway. The police who picked her up were so good to her. That young woman is now working in London as a dentist. (Thankfully she is a lot less confused now!)

stock.adobe.com

If I talk to someone I see on the London Underground, they look at me as if I’m mad! But here, on a bus or in the park I find it easy to have a friendly chat. Wakefield folks are so friendly – even to a southerner!

I work with a group of lovely people called Wakefield District City of Sanctuary. Together we help welcome people to our friendly district. And there’s always room for more volunteers.

For people seeking sanctuary as refugees, the UK can be a scary place, but generally I find that Wakefield is welcoming. And chatting with people from all around the world can be so fascinating.

Dick Davies

Wakefield District City of Sanctuary