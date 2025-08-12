Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Flora Davies: Something in common

We are getting used to angry scenes at hotels housing asylum seekers, as police do their best to manage protests and counter-protests. It seems many of us are provoked to strong feelings one way or the other.

We are led to believe that migrants are the source of all our troubles. They are taking our jobs, our wages, our homes ... filling our schools, our doctors’ surgeries. This rhetoric is in danger of making us forget these are individuals – human beings like you and me – made in the image of God, deserving respect, care and attention.

I have worked for more than 10 years with asylum seekers. I have met many good, kind, honest and hardworking people – along with the occasional cheat and liar! Most of them are here because of persecution, ill-treatment by their own government; occasionally even rejected by their own family. They are not here by choice. They would prefer to be home with family and friends; speaking their own language, eating familiar food. They feel lost and in need of friendship as they struggle to build a new life in a society which works differently to theirs.

Contrary to what we hear, they have not come to steal our jobs or harm our children. Some, in fact, come with their children. You don’t risk your children’s life crossing the sea in a dodgy dinghy unless you are desperate!

Hotels full of angry young men? I’ve met some of them, only most are not angry. They are sad, lost, depressed, separated from loved ones and struggling to understand our language and culture.

I encourage you to look beyond the rhetoric. Be brave and talk to a refugee – find out what brings them here; what makes them tick. You have more in common than you might think!

Flora Davies

Wakefield Baptist Church