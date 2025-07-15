Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Hannah Smith: Money matters
Far too many people in our communities are isolated because of their debt. People can fall into debt for many different reasons – losing a job, the breakdown of a relationship or bad financial choices. Once we get into debt, it’s often hard to know how to get out of the situation and it can feel like drowning.
On average people in Yorkshire who come to the charity CAP for debt help owe over £11,600 and often 50% of their arrears were for essential bills like Council Tax, rent arrears, gas and electricity.
Often the first step is asking someone else to come alongside and help, to talk about the situation openly – and suddenly, like so many of our fears, once they are shared, they feel less overwhelming.
There are many great organisations that can help in situations of debt – Stepchange, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau and here in Wakefield we also have a Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre, where Nick and Vivienne Drayton come alongside ordinary people and help. You can contact them by emailing [email protected] or calling 07468 777506.
As British people, we are not always good at talking about money. Perhaps we all need to get better at it? So, if you are in debt and it’s having a big impact on you, please talk to someone or call CAP – don’t face it alone.
Hannah Smith
Parish of Sandal Magna: St. Helen’s and St. Paul’s