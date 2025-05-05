Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Hannah Smith: When the Lights Go Out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’ve all been shocked by the reports from Spain and Portugal in the past week of the day where there was no electricity. People were in chaos, traffic lights were out, people were stuck on trains, many people couldn’t work and people were struggling to cook or even get out cash to buy things.

A day without power turned the world upside down.

Something like this reminds us that we are all too often reliant on things we can’t control or even understand. We take electricity for granted and we are not sure how to live without power.

What can we learn from this as things get back to normal with our friends on the continent?

Perhaps we can begin by being thankful – thankful that we have these amazing gifts of technology in our world. But I also wonder if this is an opportunity to rethink how we exist in our world? We are facing enormous energy challenges that are very much tied to both international politics and climate change. Can we reimagine a new way to live where we are not as reliant on gas or electricity for our energy? Can we imagine living more simply? Can we have alternative systems alongside technology so we can function without it?

In the New Testament, St. Paul speaks of learning to be content whatever the circumstances – a reminder that our well-being is not dependent on what we own, or the food we eat, where we live – and though he doesn’t mention electricity, perhaps that is implied when we read this today!

Why don’t we take this summer season to rediscover simplicity – growing food in our own gardens, reading a book, going for a walk, chatting by candlelight. Perhaps we can remember that the best things in life are free (or do not need gas/electricity!).

Hannah Smith

Parish of Sandal Magna