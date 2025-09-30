Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Mary Taylor: Flags and all that
Sometimes its fun stuff – like knowing how to queue or being able to sing the birdy song. Sadly, it can also become offensive and excluding and yes, racist.
The flag bonanza on our lampposts is an unmissable reminder of this tension. But perhaps we should not be so alarmed at this struggle to reconcile so many different understandings of our national identity. We are a nation with a long and eventful history, made up of different strands of ethnicity, language and culture from long before we were the United Kingdom. And our powerful empire which spanned the globe means we have British citizens who have a rich inheritance in many other cultures to share with us.
We should value this complexity and challenge – because it is soil from which strong communities can grow. But it takes determination not to listen to the simple, polarising stories and instead look for opportunities to get to know others across the boundaries. Just one example, in Wakefield, at the Art House, creativity thrives on difference and curiosity and artists from many different places share their skills with one another.
The music and hymn ‘I vow to thee my country’ should be high up the list of national identity symbols. Its second verse reminds us of deep Christian beliefs in faithfulness and selfless suffering. It is a vision of a spiritual country which can still inspire us in our own communities. This is a country in which ‘her ways are ways of gentleness and all her paths are peace’.
Mary Taylor
Baptist Church