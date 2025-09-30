Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Mary Taylor: Flags and all that

As a nation we seem to be going through something of an identity crisis right now. There is much push and pull on what most characterises the British people, what should be defended as our cultural heritage and who can claim to be in (or out).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes its fun stuff – like knowing how to queue or being able to sing the birdy song. Sadly, it can also become offensive and excluding and yes, racist.

The flag bonanza on our lampposts is an unmissable reminder of this tension. But perhaps we should not be so alarmed at this struggle to reconcile so many different understandings of our national identity. We are a nation with a long and eventful history, made up of different strands of ethnicity, language and culture from long before we were the United Kingdom. And our powerful empire which spanned the globe means we have British citizens who have a rich inheritance in many other cultures to share with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We should value this complexity and challenge – because it is soil from which strong communities can grow. But it takes determination not to listen to the simple, polarising stories and instead look for opportunities to get to know others across the boundaries. Just one example, in Wakefield, at the Art House, creativity thrives on difference and curiosity and artists from many different places share their skills with one another.

Mary Taylor

The music and hymn ‘I vow to thee my country’ should be high up the list of national identity symbols. Its second verse reminds us of deep Christian beliefs in faithfulness and selfless suffering. It is a vision of a spiritual country which can still inspire us in our own communities. This is a country in which ‘her ways are ways of gentleness and all her paths are peace’.

Mary Taylor

Baptist Church