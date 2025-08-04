Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Mary Taylor: From a safe distance

We cannot unsee the images of malnourished children in Gaza on our screens. Nor can we unknow the horrors to which hostages held by Hamas have been subjected. We cannot pretend away that the Israeli government has enabled illegal occupation of Palestinian farmland. And we cannot turn a blind eye to the money, arms and support from Iran given to terrorist groups in the countries surrounding Israel. What can we do as we observe all this from a safe distance?

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, stand firm in the call that humanitarian action must come fully and swiftly to the people of Gaza. The dreadful word ‘collateral’ is too frequently used to describe human beings, non-combatants, killed accidentally in a place of war. But constant displacement, blocking humanitarian agencies and banning news agencies amount to policy not accident. It is now past time for suffering people to take urgent priority.

No doubt there are strategic aims on both sides that seem to justify the decisions of military and political leaders. But when these aims can only ever be maintained by permanent violence they cannot possibly lead to peace. An immediate permanent agreement to cease fire is essential for the long hard work of building nations who will recognise and co-operate with one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, for peace to come, hatred must be let go and our hopes include the good of our enemies. On the wall of the apartheid museum in Johannesburg are the words of Nelson Mandela: To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

stock.adobe.com

We must refuse to be paralysed by complexity, recognise that in our own society we should resist antisemitism and islamophobia, always endeavouring to speak and act for peace and justice.

Rev Mary Taylor

Baptist Minister, Wakefield