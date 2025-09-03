Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Philip Hobday: Fresh Starts

Philip Hobday

Not many Express readers, I guess, have a shiny new pencil case, a shiny (but itchy!) new uniform, and a pristine new exercise book – but maybe you know someone who does! The start of a new school year hangs in the air even if it doesn’t directly affect us.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we get older – particularly if we’ve lived in the same place or with the same person for a whole – we may feel we get fewer fresh starts. And of course chopping and changing all the time isn’t good for us; we all need stability, a sense of where we belong and with whom. But this can mean we feel a bit stuck: if our routines never change; if we always do the same things; if we never try anything new.

One good thing about church services is they often begin with a confession. This doesn’t mean we list every time we got angry or ate an extra biscuit! Nor it does it mean we think of ourselves as worthless and hopeless. It means we recognise we make mistakes and get things wrong, and we need a fresh start from time to time. And indeed every church service, like every day, is a change to look at anything which could be different or better in our life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So is there just one small thing about your day, your week, your life that can change? It doesn’t mean abandoning everything you know or moving job or home or city! It could just be walking a different route or watching a different programme on tv.

This week at the cathedral we’ve been praying for those who are starting a new school, especially those who may be feeling anxious or lonely. And we pray for all of us that we have, each day, the fresh start we all need.

Philip Hobday

Wakefield Cathedral