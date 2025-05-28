Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Simon Cowling: Mind Your Language

Just about the only thing I know about computers is that any data we want them to process must first be converted into a sequence of ‘noughts’ and ‘ones’ – electronic signals that are either ‘on’ or ‘off’. In other words, if a computer can be said to have a worldview it is an entirely binary one: there is no room for nuance.

Correlation does not amount to causation, of course.

Nevertheless, our increasing reliance on computers, with their binary operating systems, seems to have coincided with an inexorable rise in the binary, black or white, forms of expression that now dominate our social and political discourse across all forms of media.

The bitter political wrangling last week following the agreement reached between the UK and the EU over trade and border issues is a case in point: the reaction of those opposed to the agreement was dominated by words such as ‘betrayal’ and ‘surrender’.

"A computer can be said to have a worldview it is an entirely binary one"

Any sense of nuance was completely absent. Whichever side of this particular debate you are on, such language, and the binary assumptions that underlie it, is surely unhelpful.

The Book of Proverbs in the Old Testament has some helpful reflections on the power and impact of words.

For example: rash words are like sword thrusts, but the tongue of the wise brings healing. Across the millennia the wisdom of this particular verse speaks powerfully to us in our own age because of its universal applicability.

The challenges we face across the globe, with all their complexity, will never be resolved by adopting binary positions about this or that issue.

Bringing the wisdom of nuance to bear, on the other hand, opens up at least the possibility of a shared understanding that not all problems have simple, or quick, solutions.

Simon Cowling

Wakefield Cathedral