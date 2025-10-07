Column: Political opinion with Simon Lightwood MP: A Britain built for all

For many people, party conferences can feel a world away from everyday life. Four days of speeches, resolutions, and political jargon - it’s easy to ask: what does any of this mean for me, my family, or my community?

This year’s Labour conference was Keir Starmer’s second as Prime Minister, and it was a chance to set out his personal vision for Britain. What came through loud and clear was a patriotic mission to renew our country and bring people together.

So, what does that mean for Wakefield and Rothwell?

It means a new approach to our NHS - one that puts patients first. We announced a pioneering ‘online hospital’ to improve access and reduce waiting lists. Launching in 2027, it will deliver up to 8.5 million appointments and assessments in its first three years, connecting patients with nurses, doctors, and specialists by phone or online.

Simon Lightwood MP, Member of Parliament for Wakefield & Rothwell

And yes, if you prefer to see your GP face-to-face - the family doctor you’ve known for years - you still can. By offering online appointments to those who want them, we free up space for in-person visits, ending the 8am scramble and cutting delays.

Beyond healthcare, I know how deeply families across our constituency care about their children’s futures. That’s why Labour is expanding free breakfast clubs to half a million more children next year, saving families up to £400 annually and giving kids the best start to their day.

But opportunity shouldn’t stop at the school gates. Every young person deserves the chance to pursue the career they want, whether that’s through university or a high-quality apprenticeship.

Labour is setting a new target: two-thirds of young people going to university or a gold-standard apprenticeship, finally giving apprenticeships the recognition they deserve.

If you dream of going to university, it should be within your reach. For me, going to university here in Wakefield was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. It opened opportunities I never thought possible. That’s why Labour will introduce new grants to support students from low-income households, ensuring cost isn’t a barrier to ambition.

And to show we’re serious about our young people’s future, Rachel Reeves has pledged record investment in a new Youth Guarantee. Every young person will be guaranteed a college place, an apprenticeship, or one-to-one support to find a job. And if they’ve been out of work for 18 months, they’ll be offered a paid work placement. That's real support, real opportunity.

Our young people are the future of our country. With Labour, they’ll get the backing they need to succeed.

Right now, we’re at a fork in the road, we can choose decency, or we can choose division; national renewal or decline; a country proud of its values, in control of its future, or one that succumbs to the politics of grievance.

We know that the path of renewal isn’t quick and isn't easy, but this Labour government is up for the challenge. Together, we can build a fairer, stronger country - one that works for everyone.