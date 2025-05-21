Column: Simon Lightwood: Fixing the foundations of our economy

When I speak to people out and about, I'm asked about anything and everything. But one issue that is always raised - whether I'm knocking on doors in Eastmoor, or meeting with businesses in Oulton - is the state of the economy and the shape our finances are in.

Over the past 14 years, people have noticed that the pounds and pence in their pockets just don’t stretch as far as they used to.

That is why we made growth our primary mission at the General Election.

Our Plan for Change is about turning the page and starting a new chapter—one focused on building lasting economic security and stability for the country. And this past week, we are seeing the benefits of that plan.

Simon Lightwood MP, Member of Parliament for Wakefield & Rothwell

The growth figures, released last week, show that the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 for the first quarter of this year.

Up against the backdrop of global uncertainty, the UK, led by a Labour Government has forged ahead.

Since the Election, we have already had four interest rate cuts, signed two key trade deals with the US and India, and saved British Steel, alongside creating over 500,000 jobs.

But I know that if we are to really turn a corner, there is much more to do.

That is why Labour’s Plan for Change is about more than just lines on a graph. It’s about the money in your pockets at the end of the month.

In April, this Government boosted the National Living Wage, giving 3 million workers a pay rise worth up to £1,400 a year.

We’ve also kick-started free breakfast clubs in primary schools, putting £450 back into the pockets of working parents.

Wages are finally growing faster than prices, worth an extra £1,000 for every worker over the past year.

And after the last Tory Government, the first parliament ever where living standards failed to grow – living standards are growing at their fastest rate in two years.

This is what you get when you have a Labour Government, built on economic security, committed to boosting the living standards of people in every corner of our nation.

But we've not naïve - I know that it will take time for everyone to feel the impact of these changes.

When I speak to people when I’m out and about, they want to know: “when am I going to feel better off?" I get that.

But what the latest figures show is that we are on the right track.

We are delivering the change that people voted for.

Waiting lists are falling and we’ve delivered over 3 million extra appointments already.

We’ve started recruiting 13,000 more neighbourhood officers to help make our communities safer.

And we are now the fastest growing economy in the G7.

This is what we’ve achieved after just under a year. Think what we will have achieved after five.