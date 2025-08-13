Column: Simon Lightwood MP: Labour's small business strategy

One of the greatest privileges of being your MP is spending time in our community - visiting the brilliant local businesses that keep Wakefield & Rothwell moving and meeting the passionate people behind them. These businesses aren’t just factories and storefronts; they’re the lifeblood of our high streets, the backbone of our local economy, and the heart of our communities.

Wakefield & Rothwell has a proud legacy as a powerhouse of industry. From our rich mining heritage to our thriving independent shops and innovative start-ups, we're built on ambition, resilience, and a deep-rooted commitment to supporting one another.

But let’s be honest: the past decade hasn’t been easy. The last Government failed to give our small businesses the support they needed, and Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget sent costs soaring, piling pressure on the very businesses that keep our communities thriving.

That’s why I’m proud that this month, the Government launched a bold new Small Business Strategy - designed not just to support today’s entrepreneurs, but to inspire the next generation too. We’re legislating to end the scourge of late payments, which causes 38 UK businesses to close every single day. We’re helping businesses cut energy costs and seize the opportunities of net-zero. And we’re delivering a £1 billion boost for new businesses, including 69,000 Start-Up Loans to help entrepreneurs invest, innovate and grow.

To support our high streets specifically, the Government is transforming business rates - introducing permanently lower rates for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses. We’re also tackling the blight of boarded-up shops by giving communities the ‘Right to Buy’ unused spaces, encouraging more community-owned businesses with the support they need to thrive.

But this isn’t just about money - it’s about creating the conditions for success. That means safer streets, stronger policing, and vibrant town and city centres. When I speak to business owners in Wakefield city centre or meet with Wakefield BID, one issue comes up time and again: shoplifting and anti-social behaviour are holding our businesses back. This is the legacy of a decade of police underfunding by Conservative Governments.

Labour will not sit idly by and let crime blight our communities. This year, West Yorkshire Police are gaining 100 new officers and 45 special constables. In Wakefield, police numbers have doubled. And this summer, Labour is launching a town and city centre blitz across the country - including here in Wakefield - with extra patrols to keep our streets safe.

Like all of you, I’m proud of our area and the ambition that exists throughout our community. With this Labour Government, we are harnessing that ambition and supporting our small businesses to continue being the beating heart of our local economy with real action – not just words.

