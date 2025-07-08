Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Back to Reality: Travel Tips from a First-Time Baby Flyer

As I settle back into work this week, I’m reflecting on our recent holiday in Benalmadena, Spain—a much-needed break with friends and their adorable nine-month-old baby, Oscar. It was their first time travelling abroad as new parents, and I was reminded just how much of a learning curve it can be when travelling with a baby for the first time. With this in mind I thought I’d share a few of the top tips from Megan, Oscar’s mum, who did a fantastic job navigating baby’s first flight and overseas holiday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Know the Rules Before You Fly: Start with the basics: make sure you are familiar with your airline’s policies on flying with infants. Each airline has its own baggage rules, including allowances for baby items. The last thing you want is to be unpacking bags at check-in to avoid excess baggage fees. Remember also that most airlines allow you to bring enough baby formula or food in your hand luggage, even beyond the usual liquid limits.

Invest in a Lightweight Travel Buggy: Rather than take your main pram, we found a lightweight travel buggy to be a game-changer. Not only was it easier to handle through airport security and during the trip itself, but most airlines allow you to keep the buggy until you reach the aircraft steps, saving you from carrying your baby through the terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan Your Plane Seating: Remember that babies under two don’t get their own seat unless you pay extra. If you are travelling as a couple, it can be more comfortable to book the middle and aisle seat—allowing a bit of extra space, especially if the flight isn’t full. As much as you might love a window seat, practicality sometimes has to win!

Oscar was lucky enough to visit the cockpit on landing

Pack Smart (But Not Excessively) Don’t go overboard on nappies and baby wipes. Unless you're heading somewhere remote, most holiday destinations will have supermarkets that stock baby essentials. It’s not worth tipping the baggage scales for items you can easily pick up abroad.

Entertainment and Comfort Matter: For the flight itself, bring along your baby’s favourite toys, books, and comfort items. Familiar things can make a big difference when it comes to keeping little ones settled. And don’t forget the basics—plenty of fluids and regular nappy changes.

Keeping Baby Cool in the Sun: Oscar wore full-body UV-protective swimwear and stayed mostly in the shade when we were outside. He loved gentle dips in the pool and had plenty of water to drink. Interestingly, he slept more than usual on holiday—heat really does tire little ones out, so don’t panic if naps become longer or more frequent.

Final Word: Airport Drop-Off Tip

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar sat happy with his toy from home and ready for take off

Before I forget—if you’re planning to drop someone off at Manchester Airport, beware of the new entry/exit system. It’s now barrier-free and logs your vehicle number plate on arrival. You’ll need to pay online or by phone by midnight the following day to avoid a charge. Visit https://pay.manchesterairport.co.uk/ and enter your registration to view your time and fee. Miss the deadline, and a fine will be heading your way in no time.

All in all, it was a fabulous trip, even if it was very different from our usual holidays. Travelling with a baby has its challenges, but with a bit of planning and the right mindset, it can be a wonderful and memorable experience for everyone involved.