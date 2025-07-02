Column: Travel with Katie Butler: What’s new in travel from Crete to Perpignan

The travel industry has seen a steady resurgence this year, and the last few weeks have certainly been a whirlwind of activity for Total Travel.

From airport visits and cruise ship tours to overseas educational trips, the opportunities to explore and understand popular and emerging destinations and travel experiences have been invaluable.

In recent weeks, two of our agents have been lucky enough to take part in two very different overseas educational visits that offered both inspiration and practical insights into each destination.

These trips, often referred to in the industry as ‘Destination Discoveries’, are not just exciting getaways – they are essential for gaining on-the-ground knowledge that can be passed on to future holidaymakers.

Rethymnon, Crete, Greece.

Leanne, our assistant manager, travelled to the sun-soaked island of Crete, courtesy of Jet2holidays and the renowned Greek hotel group, Grecotel.

The itinerary included three nights split between two of Grecotel’s luxury properties and offered ample time to explore the towns of Rethymnon and Stalis.

Known for their laid-back charm, traditional tavernas, and scenic waterfronts, both towns are rising in popularity with UK visitors seeking an authentic Greek island experience beyond the better-known resorts.

However, her trip wasn’t just about luxury.

Leanne flew from Manchester Airport and took an Uber to and from the airport as part of an effort to trial more cost-effective travel options for airport transfers.

Interestingly, the albeit late booking solution worked out roughly £20 cheaper each way than a pre-booked private transfer – though she noted her travel times were off-peak, with an early departure and a late return.

During her three days on the island, Leanne managed to visit no fewer than nine hotels. While all had their highlights, the Grecotel Amirandes stood out for its exceptional service, modern design, and idyllic beachfront setting.

Meanwhile, her colleague Alison headed to the South of France, joining a pioneering educational hosted by Leeds Bradford Airport in collaboration with the Perpignan tourist board.

Perpignan, a less-travelled destination nestled near the Spanish border, is often overlooked in favour of larger Mediterranean cities – but this visit might just start to change that perception.

Over a packed few days, Alison was treated to a taste of what the region offers: scenic vineyard tours, a vibrant music festival, and tapas served right on the beach.

The warm hospitality of the locals and the relaxed pace of life in this corner of France made a strong impression.

For travellers looking for an alternative to the usual coastal cities, Perpignan presents an intriguing option with its Catalan influence and rich cultural offerings.

While these trips are undoubtedly enjoyable, those in the industry are keen to stress their professional value. Experiencing a destination first-hand allows agents to better advise travellers, ensuring they find the right destination and accommodation to suit their needs.

The privilege of being invited on such visits is not lost on those who attend – it’s a perk of the job, certainly, but also a responsibility.

As travel continues to evolve, opportunities like these are vital in helping travel agents stay informed – and inspired – as they help others plan their next adventure.

This week, I am away myself in Benalmadena with our friends (first time parents travelling with a nine month old) and I can't wait to give our top tips for travelling with an infant.