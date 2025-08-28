Column : Yvette Cooper MP : Labour is on the side of working parents this back-to-school season.

The start of the new school year is an important time for children across the Five Towns - but it can also be a stressful and expensive time for local parents. That’s why the Government is rightly taking action to get parents more support.

Across the country, around half of parents end up borrowing and using credit to pay for school uniform, and a third are using buy now, pay later schemes. School Uniform costs spiralled under the Conservatives; those increased expenses are causing real pressures for working parents.

Local groups like Airedale Baby Bank and Normanton Uniform Exchange do a fantastic job supporting local families at this time of year. Wakefield Council and local groups like The Addy in Knottingley have been doing a great job keeping children entertained and active this summer too.

But we need to go further. That’s why the Labour Government is changing the law, limiting the amount of branded items that schools can require parents buy to just three items. The law will come into force by next September, but Ministers have asked schools to make these changes earlier, so that this financial burden can be lifted as soon as possible.

Yvette Cooper MP

Free school meals are going to be extended too. Nearly 6,000 children round here will benefit once the changes are rolled out to more families. And free breakfast clubs are going to be introduced to every primary school over the next few years. That means extra morning child care as well as a healthy start to the day that helps children concentrate too. No child should be held back or be worried about where their next meal is coming from.

For working parents, child care is a real pressure too. early years support is being expanded from this September. Parents who were eligible for 15 hours free childcare last year will now be eligible for double that. 30 hours of government-funded childcare will save families thousands of pounds a year, again putting money back in the pocket of hard-working people. On top of that Labour’s Employment Rights Bill will make working life easier for parents across the country. It will make paid parental leave a day one right and will strengthen the right to request flexible working.

I believe it’s vital that every child has the very best start in life so they can learn and develop and get the very best opportunities in life. But that means also making sure Government is supporting local parents and grandparents who keep families strong - our children are our future.