Column: Yvette Cooper MP: Labour's crackdown on ASB

Town centre crime undermines our communities, our local economy and is a nightmare for local residents, businesses and shopworkers. Over the last five years, right across the country we saw town centre crime go up while neighbourhood policing went down. That is why Labour is introducing stronger laws and bringing back neighbourhood police so we can take back town centres from thieves and thugs.

In local surveys I’ve run in Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, 80% of residents said that crime and antisocial behaviour is one of the most important issues for them and their families. Yet for too long the previous Conservative Government dismissed crimes like repeat shoplifting, street drinking, or intimidating off-road bikes as “low level” crimes. In the last two years before the General Election shoplifting went up by 60% and street theft (mainly mobile phone thefts) went up by 50%, yet neighbourhood police were still being heavily cut. That’s a disgrace.

That’s why I’ve been so determined to make sure that right across the country we get an increase in neighbourhood policing – Labour has pledged 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs over the course of this Parliament.

When we’ve had additional neighbourhood police in Castleford town centre, working with local traders, businesses and the council to pursue targeted action against troublemakers, it has made a real difference reducing crime. But we need more neighbourhood police and they need stronger powers.

The new Crime and Policing Bill that I introduced into Parliament earlier this month will give the police and communities additional powers to act to keep communities safe.

New Respect Orders will mean persistent offenders can be banned from town centres, neighbourhoods, high streets and parks where they have caused misery. Breaching these orders will be a criminal offence, which could leave them facing a two-year jail sentence. And to protect our local shop staff and businesses, a specific offence of assaulting a retail worker is being introduced with stronger penalties.

We are also ending the Tories’ ludicrous £200 rule on shop lifting which has meant far too often that shop theft below that amount wasn’t reported or investigated even when it was the same thieves and organised criminal gangs coming back time and again.

The new Bill brings in stronger powers against dangerous off-road bikes too. I know these have become nightmare for residents on some of our estates – roaring along in a dangerous way, deliberately intimidating pedestrians. The police have to issue warnings before they can take action. I don’t think they should have to wait. If someone is riding one of these off-road bikes in a dangerous and antisocial way, the police should be able to seize the bike immediately. That’s what this new law does.

Across the Five Towns, we have strong communities who support each other and a British tradition of respect for the law. But for too long our communities have been badly let down, Labour’s plans will put police officers at the heart of our communities once again, as we work to build a better, fairer Britain that is founded on safety and security for everyone.