Dr's Casebook: Dr Keith Souter: An orange a day may keep depression away

I attended a talk with Charlie Higson at a literary festival recently. He is the bestselling author of the young James Bond novels, as well as being an actor, comedian and the writer of the cult television show Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) and many others.

He was talking about one of his latest novels On His Majesty’s Secret Service, which he was commissioned to write by Ian Fleming Publications, featuring James Bond, for King Charles’s coronation.

This is a modern 007 who we are told has been persuaded about the importance of the bowel microbiome and the brain-gut axis. He is into eating fermented foods like live yoghurt, kimchi and kombucha. As a man who depends on gut feelings and sharp reflexes he is determined to take whatever his gut needs to keep his brain sharp.

Everyone knows the old adage about an apple a day keeps the doctor away. There is a nugget of truth there, but I was interested to find research from Harvard University published this year, that suggests that an orange a day can reduce the risk of depression by twenty per cent.

The researchers had access to the Nurses Health Study II, which has been going on since 1989 and involves over 100,000 women who every two years give information about their lifestyle, diet, medication use, and health. They focused on fruit and found that those women who had a medium orange a day had a 20 per cent lower risk of depression. No such association was found with bananas or apples, it was only the citrus fruits.

One subset in the study gave poo samples several times over a year. Using DNA sequencing they found that a bacterium called F. prausnitzii was more abundant in people who were not depressed than people who were. They also found that those women consuming a lot of citrus fruit had high levels of F. prausnitzii. They looked at a similar study on men, and found exactly the same effect.

They suggest that the reason for this beneficial effect, is because these bacteria use a metabolic pathway to influence levels of two neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine in the gut. These regulate how food passes through the digestive tract, but they can also travel to the brain, where they we know that they elevate mood.