Dr's Casebook: Dr Keith Souter: Breakfast is so important for youngsters

It is an old adage that youngsters should start the day with a good breakfast. Research has proved that this is important, because children who have breakfast seem to learn better and perform better in the classroom. Not only that, but research shows that when breakfast is skipped youngsters end up with lower levels of essential nutrients

There have been studies going back to the 1950s, which have consistently shown that children who ate breakfast perform better academically than those who don’t.

One study of 4000 elementary school children measured the effects of eating breakfast by administering a battery of attention tests. For short term memory researchers read out a series of numbers and asked the children to repeat them. They were scored on how many they remembered correctly. To test fluency, they were asked to name all the animals they could think of in sixty seconds. On both tests breakfast eaters scored significantly higher than those who skipped breakfast.

Further research suggests that it may be because the brain is not getting essential nutrients. A study from King’s College, London used fooddiaries to track the diets of more than eight hundred children aged four to ten and nine hundred young people aged eleven to eighteen years. Their food intake was tracked over a four year period. Specifically, the researchers compared intakes of key nutrients.

They defined breakfast as being an intake of food of more than one hundred calories taken between 6 and 9 am.They found that the breakfast skippers had lower levels of folate, calcium, iron and iodine.

The figures they obtained were remarkably stark. Nearly a third who skipped breakfast did not meet the minimum recommended intake of iron. This compared with only four per cent of the breakfast eaters. A fifth of breakfast skippers did not meet calcium recommended intake, compared with only three per cent of breakfast eaters.

Interestingly, only 7 per cent of the four to ten group missed breakfast every day, compared with 25 per cent of older youngsters. That is indicative of ease of control with young children and choice by the older group. Yet the levels suggest they should be encouraged to do so for their health.