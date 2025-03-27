How Yorkshire residents rewrite the holiday rulebook

Yorkshire holidaymakers have mastered the art of low-stress travel through a distinctively pragmatic approach. New research from InsureandGo reveals Yorkshire residents are 10% more likely than the national average to remain stress-free on holiday, with 27% reporting no holiday stress compared to just 8% of Londoners.

Their formula combines a strong preference for UK breaks, minimal work connectivity, and remarkable digital discipline – with 21% able to disconnect completely for their entire holiday, twice the rate of Londoners and significantly above the national average.

These findings are from new research by InsureandGo, which explored the nation’s attitudes to health and wellbeing when planning their holidays for 2025.

Yorkshire standout statistics

· 27% of Yorkshire residents never experience holiday stress–much higher than the national average (17%) and more than three times higher than London (8%).

· Only 11% find "forced family time" stressful – significantly lower than many regions and revealing stronger family dynamics.

· 21% disconnect completely from technology for their entire holiday – 31% higher than the national average and double the London rate.

· 59% prefer UK breaks over international travel – among the highest in the UK and showing a distinctive preference for domestic wellbeing.

The Yorkshire formula: Familiar comfort with digital discipline

Yorkshire's unique wellbeing approach centers on familiar, accessible experiences with 59% choosing UK breaks (vs. 51% nationally) and only 19% opting for long-haul travel (vs. 26% nationally). This domestic focus pairs with impressive digital discipline – only 12% check work emails (vs. 15% nationally) and 21% disconnect completely. The result is a distinctive formula where familiarity and digital boundaries create optimal conditions for genuine relaxation.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo comments: "Yorkshire holidaymakers have cracked a code many are still trying to decipher when it comes to wellbeing on holiday. By prioritising meaningful experiences over traditional travel stress, the region is leading the way on enjoying holidays as a wellbeing tonic to the stresses of everyday life."

“At InsureandGo, we recognise that people want stress-free holidays, which is why make it easy for our customers to get the cover they need – both through our award-winning service and the quality of cover we offer. Holidays are all about relaxing and travelling worry-free – and we recommend UK holidaymakers get comprehensive cover to avoid unwanted headaches when abroad.”

To discover more about InsureandGo visit: InsureandGo.com