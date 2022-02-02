Cost of living crisis needs addressing - Letters
From: Stephen Crees, Pontefract
Stephen Crees writes: As we appear to be at the beginning of the end of the Covid crisis, we must be ready for the next, and that one is the cost of living crisis.
This has been creeping up on us under cover of Covid.
We have seen prices rising faster than incomes, the cost of energy is the main driver. Everything needs energy, so obviously the costs of goods and services have increased.
There are many reasons for this, we are running out of North Sea oil, we have shut down all the mines and the power stations that consumed their coal.
Nuclear energy is an unpopular source, so we rely on wind and sun.
The demand on gas has increased the price, and we are beginning to depend on imports.
The drive towards being a carbon neutral economy will break millions of household budgets. The push for green, will put many into the red.
This will be a make or break year for a lot of families, what can or will the government do, to avert another crisis.