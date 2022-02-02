Cost of living crisis. Photo: Adobe

Stephen Crees writes: As we appear to be at the beginning of the end of the Covid crisis, we must be ready for the next, and that one is the cost of living crisis.

This has been creeping up on us under cover of Covid.

We have seen prices rising faster than incomes, the cost of energy is the main driver. Everything needs energy, so obviously the costs of goods and services have increased.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many reasons for this, we are running out of North Sea oil, we have shut down all the mines and the power stations that consumed their coal.

Nuclear energy is an unpopular source, so we rely on wind and sun.

The demand on gas has increased the price, and we are beginning to depend on imports.

The drive towards being a carbon neutral economy will break millions of household budgets. The push for green, will put many into the red.