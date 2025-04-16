Novus Health Column: Benefits of walking for older people in Wakefield – and tips to stay on track

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walking is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to boost physical and mental wellbeing, especially for older people. Whether you’re an experienced walker or just starting out, incorporating regular walks into your routine can bring a wealth of benefits – enhancing mobility, improving heart health and boosting mood.

With National Walking Month fast approaching, let’s take a closer look at the benefits of walking for older adults, as well as some tips to help you stay on track.

Walking is often underrated, but it’s one of the most accessible forms of physical exercise. Unlike high impact activities, it’s gentle on the joints, can reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, and keeps muscles engaged without excessive strain. Studies have shown that regular walking can also lower blood pressure, improve balance and even support cognitive health.

Walking can also offer a mental refresh. A brisk stroll in the fresh air is a great way to clear your mind, boost your mood and reduce stress and anxiety. If you choose to walk with other people – from grandchildren to members of a walking group – it can also be a social activity, offering comfort and companionship.

The beauty of walking is that there is no right or wrong way to do it – what matters most is consistency. If you’re new to walking or haven’t been active for a while, start small. A 10-minute walk around the block can be just as beneficial as a longer stroll if done regularly. Aim to increase your pace and duration to 150 minutes per week. This can be broken into 30-minute walks five times a week, or shorter walks spread throughout the day. The key is to listen to your body.

Tips to stay on the right track

Many of us enjoy a stroll but it’s easy to revert back to old habits or choose not to venture outside, especially if the weather is poor. To keep you motivated, try:

Exploring new walking routes: Changing up your route can make your daily stroll more engaging. Try local parks, canal side paths or countryside trails.

Tracking your steps: This is a great way to staymotivated. Using a step tracker or walkingapp can add a fun challenge, allowing you to set goals and track progress over time.

Making it social: Joining a walking group can turn your daily walk into a regular social event, offering companionship and motivation to keep going.

If you live in Wakefield and are experiencing difficulty or aches and pains while walking, you can refer yourself for an assessment by an experienced physiotherapist without the need for a referral from your GP. Simply visit Physiotherapy Self-Referral - Physio Wakefield to find out more.