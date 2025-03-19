Novus Health Column: Stress and hearing loss- here's 7 steps to protect your hearing

April marks Stress Awareness Month, a time dedicated to understanding the impact of stress on our health. While many people are aware of stress-related issues like anxiety and heart disease, few realise that stress can also affect our hearing. Here we take a look at how stress impacts hearing – together with seven steps you can take to protect yourself.

How stress impacts hearing

Stress affects hearing through blood flow. The tiny structures inside your inner ear, especially the cochlea, need a steady supply of oxygen-rich blood to function properly. Stress narrows blood vessels, reducing circulation to the ears. If these structures don’t get enough oxygen, they can become damaged. Once this happens, the damage is usually permanent.

Stress can also impact the way your brain processes sound. When you're under constant stress, your nervous system becomes overactive, making your brain more sensitive to auditory stimuli. Common hearing problems that can develop due to stress include tinnitus (a constant ringing, buzzing or hissing in the ears), sudden unexplained hearing loss, often in one ear, sound sensitivity and dizziness and balance issues.

Stress can lead to tinnitus,, sudden unexplained hearing loss, sound sensitivity and dizziness and balance issues

You can’t eliminate stress entirely, but you can manage it in ways that help protect your hearing: by reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure and improving circulation.

Here are seven practical steps you can take:

Try relaxation techniques: Activities like deep breathing, meditation and yoga can help lower stress levels and improve overall wellbeing. Practising mindfulness can also help reduce the brain’s overreaction to sound. Exercise regularly: Physical activity helps improve blood circulation, which is essential for keeping your ears healthy. Even light exercises like walking or stretching can make a difference. Eat a balanced diet: Foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals can support your ear health. Nutrients such as magnesium, zinc and vitamin B12 are particularly beneficial for auditory function. Get enough sleep: Quality sleep helps your body recover from stress and keeps your auditory system functioning properly. Poor sleep can make stress and hearing issues worse. Limit caffeine and alcohol: These substances can make stress worse and reduce blood flow to the ears. Too much caffeine can also make tinnitus symptoms more noticeable. Use sound therapy: Sound generators or calming background sounds can help reduce the impact of tinnitus. Listening to soothing music or nature sounds may also ease stress-related hearing issues. Talk to a professional: Ask a doctor, therapist, or audiologist for guidance. There are medical treatments and therapies available that may help. The self-management techniques listed above often work best with guidance from an audiologist or hearing specialist.

If you're concerned about your hearing and live in Wakefield, ask your GP to refer you to the audiologists at Novus Health. Taking care of both your mental and physical wellbeing will help preserve your hearing for years to come.