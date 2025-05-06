Opinion: Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: P&O Cruises has released its summer 2027 programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How early do you book your holiday and do you even know what holiday you are going to take in 2026 or even 2027? I often look with envy at those booking so far in advance and am amazed that YES some people can be THAT organised!

The launch of the P&O Cruises summer 2027 has commenced this month, and yes we have already taken our fair share of bookings! Passengers taking a cruise holiday is growing year after year and I can honestly say that first time cruisers tend to come back and re-book another cruise. A cruise holiday is the best way to take a holiday and see varied destinations all in one holiday, and yes it definitely pays to book early.

Booking early means you are able to choose where you want to be on the ship, especially if you have cruised before and know where you like to be. It also gives you access to the very best deals available. We have taken a look at some of the deals on offer and have found that a family of 4 can take a 7 night cruise from Southampton and take in Lisbon and Porto in Portugal in May 2027 for a total cost of £1276, this includes either free coach to Southampton or if you prefer to drive free car parking at Southampton and also includes 2 Free Child places. What a bargain! especially when you take into account what is actually included on a cruise holiday.

A cruise holiday is full board and so includes all your meals and all entertainment, in-fact there really is something on-board for all the family with theatre shows, live music, pools and spa facilities to name a few. If you have not cruised before I would absolutely recommend it but be warned, you are likely to do it again and again. If you have not cruised before and really don’t know where to start, have a chat to your local independent travel agent who will be more than happy to discuss options available to you.

Katie, Owner/Manager Total Travel

As you probably know if you happen to read my column regularly you will know that I really love to hear about new destinations on offer and I am extremely excited that P&O will be returning to Albania in 2027 for the first time in over ten years. Albania is proving extremely popular and is asked for week in week out by our customers and so I know the port of Sarande, known for its beaches and Unesco World Heritage site of Butrint will be a welcome port of call for many. A new 19-night itinerary covering the eastern med and featuring an excursion to the Pyramids of Giza which I expect will also prove extremely popular, this carries a starting price of £1999pp and is a sail from Southampton cruise, great for those who don’t like flying but want to experience the famous pyramids.

As expected last week we experienced a rise in cruise bookings due to the Summer 2027 P&O launch and cruise bookings actually accounted for 26% of our total new bookings. However, despite so many booking early for their cruise we were also extremely busy taking bookings to travel this month and we have not seen a sign of late-bookings slowing down. Turkey was the top-selling destination followed by cruises departing from the UK and closely followed by Majorca.