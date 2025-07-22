Pilgrim's Progress: Brian Morris: Early intervention

There are times when it cheers me up to see how expected patterns rollout. Pupils in our schools have sweated their way through the last few days of term in persistent heat – which must have made life more difficult for those sitting the exams which may determine their future – and the moment they break up for their holidays, we rediscover incessant heavy rain!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been said that all organisations, when faced with a problem, go through three phases. The first is to find the best solution – or at least, the best solution with the resources available. The second phase, if the problem comes back, is to say, ‘This is the way we’ve always done it.’ And if it comes back again, ‘This is the way we have to do it!’ – even if it’s now evident that that way no longer works.

And if it doesn’t, it’s because the problem hasn’t been understood. Fifty years ago, I decided I needed more exercise – and wondered if there was anything which would give me the exercise, and be useful at the same time. And so I became a Special Constable – a voluntary, part time police officer – for 13 years. And while we were doing our basic training, Inspector Greenwood shocked us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There is one thing’, he said, 'which you must never forget. Every time you make an arrest, you have failed in your duty.’

stock.adobe.com

We were all puzzled. ‘Isn’t that what we’re being trained to do?’ we asked. ‘Yes’, he said, ‘and you will. But you should always remember that your first duty is to keep the peace; and every time you make an arrest, the peace has been broken. Your first priority is to prevent crime.’

And I can’t help wondering what our world might be like if we stopped trying to solve problems, and put more time and effort into preventing them occurring in the first place.

Brian Morris

St John’s Church, Wakefield