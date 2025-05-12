Pilgrim's Progress: Erik Peeters: New Pope on the block

It has been fascinating to watch the news coverage of the election and public unveiling of the new Roman Catholic pope, Pope Leo XIV.

For a short moment, live news feeds were dominated by images of black smoke and serious discussions about who would be elected. Apparently, streaming rentals of the recent film “Conclave” went through the roof - Ralph Fiennes, its star, will have been pleased.

I particularly enjoyed the fact that the person who was finally voted for by his fellow cardinals was someone who hadn’t been mentioned on any of the lists of front-runners published by serious news sites, like the BBC.

What makes Pope Leo remarkable, however, is not so much who he is but who he is not. He seems not to be a traditionalist nor and out-and-out reformer on any of the issues that currently so vex the world-wide church, and wider culture. In many ways, the most radical thing about the new pope is his refusal to speak in the kind of coded language that would signal his allegiance with one or other of the factions in our global culture wars.

Erik Peeters

In an era of online rage baiting and trolling, it was deeply refreshing to hear the pope say as his first official proclamation, “Peace be with you” to the thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square, and the millions and millions watching the broadcast on TV and online.

And then to recall those of us who profess to be followers of the risen Christ to the core mission of our faith - to seek unity in our diversity, to strive for justice and peace because one without the other can not exist, to live without fear. At a time when so many find it so very easy to reach for words of hatred and outrage, it was wonderful to hear one man reach for words of hope.

Erik Peeters

Wakefield Cathedral