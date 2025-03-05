Political Opinion: Delivering a fair deal for a fair day's work

When I speak to working people across our community, they often tell me that the job market just doesn't work for them. People feel like they weren’t getting fair pay for a fair day’s work and they don’t have the security they need.

At the Budget, the Government took clear steps to improve the pay packets of working people in our community. After a decade of stagnant wages that saw the average worker £700 worse off than in 2010, we delivered the largest ever cash increase to the National Minimum and National Living Wages, as well as pay increases for our public service workers who are the backbone of this country.

While I am very proud of this increase in wages, and know how important it will be to everyone working hard to make ends meet in our area, it is just the start of the change the Government is bringing to the workplace.

People deserve jobs that not only pay well, but give them the security and flexibility they need. While the majority of businesses, especially the entrepreneurs I meet in Ossett and Denby Dale, treat their workers with respect, too many people in our country are exploited by practices that have no place in modern Britain.

Labour's plan will give parents more flexibility in the workplace

Labour is taking action. We are banning ‘fire and rehire’ and ‘fire and replace’ practices, which force people to accept lower wages and worse conditions, as well as ending exploitative zero-hours contracts and providing a ‘day one’ right to protection from unfair dismissal.

People deserve security, and these measures will tackle rogue employers who take advantage of those just trying to do an honest day's work, benefitting over two million people on zero or low hours contracts.

Labour is also acting to make work family-friendly, expanding Paternity Leave and Unpaid parental leave so it is available from ‘day one’ of employment. Parents will also be able to spend more time with their children, as Labour will strengthen the existing right to request flexible working from the first day of employment.

The legislation will also give people a new right to take Bereavement Leave, allowing employees to take leave from work to grieve the loss of a loved one. Your job is an important part of your life, so it is vital that, at the worst moments, it gives you the space to be human.

While the Conservatives and Reform reject these measures, I was proud to vote for them, and will continue to join the Labour Government in fighting for those who want to see their work fairly rewarded, and those young people who want the flexibility they need to start a family.

After 14 years in which the previous Government pitted workers against businesses, leading to the worst strike disruption in decades, the new Government is committed to being pro-business, pro-worker and pro-growth.

That looks like higher wages and greater security for hard-working families, and increased productivity for businesses, growing our economy so we can deliver better public services.