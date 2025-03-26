Political opinion: The Government’s plan to transform our NHS is already working

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

The NHS has been through a lot over the past decade. Patients waiting in pain and uncertainty for months, unsure when they’ll finally get the treatment they need to move forward with their lives. It’s no secret that the Conservative Party left our health service in crisis.

But at July's General Election, Labour promised a Plan for Change—a bold vision to turn the page on 14 years of decline. This wasn’t just about fixing the NHS; it was about transforming the economy and more. As part of this, we pledged six key milestones for our first year in government—proof that our plan is working.

In February, we hit one of those milestones: delivering an extra 2 million elective care appointments. And we did it seven months ahead of schedule! This isn’t just a number; it’s about the millions of people who’ve been stuck in limbo, finally able to move forward with their lives.

Of course, as someone who worked in the NHS before becoming an MP, I know the damage done by successive Tory governments won’t be fixed overnight. Despite the incredible efforts of NHS staff, there’s still a long road ahead.

Labour has set an ambitious goal: by the end of this parliament, 92% of patients in England will wait no longer than 18 weeks for elective treatment. It’s a tough target, especially when you consider that in the Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, which oversees Pinderfields Hospital, only 59% of patients currently meet that standard. People in Wakefield and Rothwell have endured this for far too long.

But we’re not shying away from the challenge. Achieving our first milestone early is a huge boost for the NHS and proof that our reforms are starting to make a difference. It’s spurred us on to push even harder to get every part of the NHS working as it should.

At the Budget, the Chancellor announced £25.6 billion in additional funding over the next two years to drive the next stage of our NHS reforms. This includes upgrading the NHS App, so patients can book and rearrange appointments, choose their hospital, get test results, and decide whether to be seen in person or remotely. GPs will also be able to refer patients directly for more tests and scans, cutting out unnecessary specialist appointments and speeding up diagnoses.

These are just some of the changes that will create a modern, efficient NHS that people can rely on. It’s not just about investment; it’s about reform—cutting waste, modernising services, and giving patients the choice and convenience they deserve.

Since taking office, this Labour Government has hit the ground running. We’ve ended doctor's strikes, boosted investment, and delivered our first milestone ahead of time. But this is just the beginning. We’re determined to go further and faster, delivering more appointments, quicker treatment, and the NHS the British public deserve.

