Review: Les Misérables at Wakefield's Unity Hall

‘It was even better than the film.’

That was the first thing that came to mind as I left the Unity Hall of Les Misérables by Wakefield-based theatre company Powerhouse.

Musical theatre isn’t typically something I’m interested in but I went in with an open mind.

This production of Victor Hugo’s French Revolution-era text updated the setting to the modern day and was made up of actors aged from 11 to 19.

I’ve sat through the 2012 film more than once. Watching this production, I felt like I properly understood the work for the first time.

All the lead performances were flawless. There wasn’t a weak element in the entire cast.

Tyler Warren, Albi Rodriguez and Esmae Bloomer as Jean Valjean, Javert and Fantine, respectively, deserve a lot of credit.

And I Dreamed a Dream, an obvious choice, I know, was an absolute standout.

Charlie Scholes and Grace Wassell as Thénardier and Madame Thénardier, better known as the infamous landlord and his wife (I’m told by people who know the musical a lot better than me), stole the show.

Mary Collins was stellar as Enjolras.

The production values were striking – the sound and projection impeccable, and the entire production team did great work.

The modern touches added something else. Social media cameras and contemporary brands were on show, and the here-and-now costumes added a flourish.

Unity Hall on Westgate makes for a brilliant venue – it’s hosted everything from Long Division to Banners Held High – and every bit of it feels full of the city’s history.

This first production by Powerhouse suggests a lot of good things to come.

In the programme notes co-founders Andrew Ashley and Andy Fretwell outlined the approach they took to the production and why Les Mis still matters in 2025.

They said: “Les Misérables continues to speak across generations not just because of its soaring score and iconic imagery but because it invites us to reflect on our own roles in shaping a more compassionate world.

"For young performers and new audiences alike, the story is a call to action. It says that ordinary people have extraordinary power – that even a former convict, a destitute mother, or a student with a dream can change the world."