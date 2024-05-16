Wakefield Council continue to make moves to boost city
and live on Freeview channel 276
Time has gone by where Wakefield felt lost, forgotten about, left in the past leaving empty shops, neglected public areas, increasing anti-social behaviour and crime.
Is this all in the past now? Wakefield was bustling with thriving businesses, street entertainment and culture, in the 80’s and 90’s, the city showed the rest of the country how to do things.
The city was once busy and exciting, but the city started to fall, a neglected ‘Ridings Shopping Centre’ the outdoor market collapse and Crime on the rise, the public started to show less of an interested in Wakefield, shopping in other areas like Barnsley and Leeds.
Wakefield being the heart of the five town district, ideas to revive Wakefield to its former glory, a pinnacle location for shops, food and entertainment would kick start this city and move it towards a future for the people, the centre of culture, a centre of history.
Are plans now in place for the regeneration of Wakefield? Well it looks that way, with new plans to create an open space for entertainment and events in the heart of Wakefield, improvement schemes to help local shops stand out, the Ridings has also stepped it up a notch, by further improvements to its shopping experience, the once vacant shops are now full of great independent businesses, providing a great selection of food, services and products.
High Street shops are filling up too, like former Thomas Cook to the entrance of the Ridings now being taken over by newly established family run fashion Store ‘D&B’, growing Wakefield into a shopping hub of West Yorkshire.
The council are aiming high and have already completed regeneration project in and around the city already with the Westgate railway station getting an uplift, creating 8,000 square meters of green areas and making travelling to Wakefield, easier and cleaner. I’m sure we all want Wakefield to thrive and grow. Lets support its growth and expanding proposals, to make Wakefield great again.