Pedestrian critical after being struck by car in Wakefield
A man has ben left with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Eastmoor.
It occurred on Barden Road at 3.26pm on Wednesday when a black Toyota Corolla car collided with the pedestrian who was in the road.
The 51-year-old Wakefield man suffered serious injuries as a result. He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.
The male driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.
Eastern Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision.
They would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of what took place.
Anyone who can assist the enquiry is asked to please contact PC 6100 Beecham of the Eastern Roads Policing Unit based at Carr Gate, Wakefield on 101, referencing collision 13220006579.