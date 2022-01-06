Pedestrian critical after being struck by car in Wakefield

It occurred on Barden Road at 3.26pm on Wednesday when a black Toyota Corolla car collided with the pedestrian who was in the road.

The 51-year-old Wakefield man suffered serious injuries as a result. He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

The male driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of what took place.