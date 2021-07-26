Pensioner hurt in head-on smash near Wakefield
A pensioner was seriously hurt during a head on collision near Sharlston Common at the weekend.
Policing are appealing for information following the crash on the A645 Weeland Road on Saturday, July 24.
It happened at about 2.15pm and involved a silver Crysler PT Cruiser and a VW Transporter van.
The Crysler had been heading towards Sharlston and the VW towards Wakefield
The 75-year-old male driver of the Crysler was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following the incident.
Two people from the VW were also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
The Crysler driver remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the collision or who saw the manner of driving of the Crysler prior to the incident is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 1053 of July 24.