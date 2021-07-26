Pensioner hurt in head-on smash near Wakefield

Policing are appealing for information following the crash on the A645 Weeland Road on Saturday, July 24.

It happened at about 2.15pm and involved a silver Crysler PT Cruiser and a VW Transporter van.

The Crysler had been heading towards Sharlston and the VW towards Wakefield

Accident (library image)

The 75-year-old male driver of the Crysler was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following the incident.

Two people from the VW were also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The Crysler driver remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.