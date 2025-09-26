10 of the Wakefield pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

3 . Wakefield Labour Club - Red Shed

Wakefield Labour Club on Vicarage Street: The Guide says: The Wakefield Labour Club (AKA Red Shed) is a repurposed army hut that has been extensively refurbished inside and out. It is home to many union, community and charity groups. Events include a quiz night every Wednesday, regular music nights and open mic nights. There are two rooms, one of which can be hired for functions. There is an extensive collection of union plates and badges adoring the walls." Photo: s