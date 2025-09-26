10 of the Wakefield pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.
The Good Beer Guide 2026 is out now. For more information, visit camra.org.uk
Here some of the Wakefield pubs, that are featured in this year’s guide.
To find out all the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford locations featured, pick up a copy of this year’s guide via the Camra shop website here.
*Keep checking for the Pontefract & Castleford pubs featured in the guide.
1. Black Rock
The Black Rock, Cross Square, Wakefield: The Good Beer Guide describes the pub as having a 'warm welcome' and 'comfy interior', including old photographs of Wakefield. It says; "The Rock stands as one of the few proper pubs left in the middle of the clubs and bars of Westgate and is popular with drinkers of all ages looking for a real pint." Photo: s
2. Luis Bar and Fernandes, Wakefield
Luis Bar and Fernandes, Avison Yard: The Good Beer Guide says: "Independent pub and microbrewery housed in a 19 Malthouse. The bar is named in tribute to Luis Fernandes, a Portuguese immigrant who built the old malthouse as part of Fernandes old bridge brewery. Old pub signs and coach lights adorn the walls of the pub which is situated over two floors. The brewery is in the cellar." Photo: s
3. Wakefield Labour Club - Red Shed
Wakefield Labour Club on Vicarage Street: The Guide says: The Wakefield Labour Club (AKA Red Shed) is a repurposed army hut that has been extensively refurbished inside and out. It is home to many union, community and charity groups. Events include a quiz night every Wednesday, regular music nights and open mic nights. There are two rooms, one of which can be hired for functions. There is an extensive collection of union plates and badges adoring the walls." Photo: s
4. Inns of Court Hotel
Inns of Court Hotel, King Street, Wakefield: The Good Beer Guide says: "Named after its proximity to the law courts, the pub is surrounded by offices and solicitors' practices. With a friendly atmosphere, it has a varied clientele depending on the time you visit, being popular with office staff and students during weekdays. The landlord increased the well-kept range of cask ales, which features a constantly changing offering of beers from the Marston's breweries with the occasional guest brewery." Photo: s