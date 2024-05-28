10 photos showing all the fun of the fair in Clarence Park this half term

D.Tucker & Sons fair in at the park now until June 2.

Open daily from 12noon to 8pm, there’s the waltzers, ski jump,Yeti chaser superbob, Jungle swing paratrooper, dodgems, wild frontier roller coaster, ghost train, a giant inflatable zone, train ride, mini ferris wheel, mini twister, to name a few.

There are also arcade games, fairground games and food stalls and a seating area.

Entry is free and children’s rides cost between £2 and £3 per person.

Here are a few photos showing all the fun from the weekend!

