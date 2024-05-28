All the fun at the fair at Clarence Park .All the fun at the fair at Clarence Park .
10 photos showing all the fun of the fair in Clarence Park this half term

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th May 2024, 10:41 BST
From the waltzers to dodgems, fairground games and food stalls, there’s lots of fun being had – despite the showery weather – at Clarence Park this half-term.

D.Tucker & Sons fair in at the park now until June 2.

Open daily from 12noon to 8pm, there’s the waltzers, ski jump,Yeti chaser superbob, Jungle swing paratrooper, dodgems, wild frontier roller coaster, ghost train, a giant inflatable zone, train ride, mini ferris wheel, mini twister, to name a few.

There are also arcade games, fairground games and food stalls and a seating area.

Entry is free and children’s rides cost between £2 and £3 per person.

Here are a few photos showing all the fun from the weekend!

Clarence Park funfair is open daily until June 2.

1. Clarence Park funfair

Clarence Park funfair is open daily until June 2. Photo: Scott Merrylees

D.Tucker & Sons fair is at Clarence Park with rides for children of all ages.

2. Clarence Park funfair

D.Tucker & Sons fair is at Clarence Park with rides for children of all ages. Photo: Scott Merrylees

A fun-filled half term.

3. Clarence Park funfair

A fun-filled half term. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Open daily from 12noon to 8pm.

4. Clarence Park funfair

Open daily from 12noon to 8pm. Photo: Scott Merrylees

