10 warning signs your dog is anxious or irritated

It can be challenging to reconise the behavioural cues that indicate stress or unease in your pet. But being able to spot and understand them is crucial for your pet’s well-being.

Andrew Leal, co-founder and CEO of Waggel, speaks to us today to discuss the common signs of canine anxiety and provide practical tips for pet owners to address these issues effectively.

Watching out for the signs

Understanding your dog's body language and behaviour is key to addressing their stress.

Keep a diary of any changes or patterns in your dog's behaviour and consult with a veterinarian or a professional dog trainer if necessary.

It's important to remember that each dog is unique, and what works for one may not work for another.

Patience, consistency, and empathy are essential in helping your dog overcome anxiety.

Andrew said: “Implementing these tips and understanding your dog's stress signals will foster a stronger bond between you and your furry friend, ensuring a happier and healthier life for both of you.”

Behavioural indicators of a stressed or anxious dog include:

1 . Excessive Panting While panting is normal after exercise or in hot weather, excessive panting without a clear reason can signal stress. Ensure your dog has a cool, quiet place to relax. Provide plenty of water and consider calming aids like anxiety wraps or pheromone diffusers.

2 . Pacing Repetitive movement or pacing back and forth can indicate that your dog is anxious or unable to relax. Try to identify and remove stressors from the environment. Engage your dog in calming activities like gentle play or a slow, controlled walk.

3 . Yawning Frequent yawning, especially in situations where your dog wouldn't normally be tired, can be a sign of stress. Create a calm and predictable routine. Avoid exposing your dog to overwhelming situations and provide a safe space for them to retreat to.