Exemplar Health Care is now recruiting for its brand-new care home in South Elmsall.

Construction and refurbishment of Hamilton Springs started in January and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

With not long to go until the home officially opens its doors, the home is looking for passionate and caring healthcare workers to join its new team.

Around 100 new jobs have been created, with recruitment underway for Registered Nurses, health care assistants, cooks, domestic assistants, and many other care and support roles.

The home is located on 166 Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract

Prior to the first residents moving into the home, successful candidates will start by completing a comprehensive induction, training and team building programme.

Continuous learning is available through multiple initiatives within the organisation.

Alongside mandatory training, new team members will have access to the ‘Aspire’ Leadership Programme which teaches the essential skills and behaviours on the foundations of leadership, including personal effectiveness, leading a team and effective coaching.

Just last month, Exemplar Health Care launched its latest Leadership Pathways, representing a major investment in the development of its people and their skills.

Designed for colleagues in a wide range of roles and at all stages of their career, the pathways equip aspiring and experienced leaders with the skills and behaviours needed to excel in their roles and advance their careers.

Full details on all the available jobs, as well as how to apply, can be found on the Exemplar Health Care careers website here.

Once open, Hamilton Springs will support adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities, providing long-term community care for adults who would otherwise have a pro-longed stay in hospital or other inappropriate settings.

The home, located on Westfield Lane, has 37 large bedrooms each with an en-suite, spread across three units. With this small group living model, Exemplar Health Care has found it can provide a far more supportive environment that is more responsive to people’s needs.

The home will also have communal dining and living spaces, sensory bathrooms, an activities hub, a therapy room, and a large accessible garden.

Helen Lawson, Commissioning Manager at Exemplar Health Care, said: “We’re really excited to open Hamilton Springs this autumn and with it bring a state-of-art healthcare service to West Yorkshire. To help us provide the very best care, we’re recruiting for over 100 new roles that will start work in the coming weeks.

“Those who are compassionate and share Exemplar Health Care’s core values of being responsive to the needs of the people we support, having integrity in everything they do, working well in a team, and having fun should apply to join our team.

“Those wishing to switch careers will find this to be a great opportunity as well, as each person will receive individualised training and support through an extensive induction programme and continuing through our new Exemplar Health Care Academy and Leadership Pathways.