12 of the most haunted places in Wakefield where you might spot a ghost this Halloween

1 . Water Tower

In a field outside the village of Heath, is Dame Mary Bolles' Water Tower - a Grade II listed structure. Eventual owner and namesake, Dame Mary Bolles, was born Mary Witham in Ledstone, West Yorkshire in 1579, and endured a sad and dramatic childhood. Her father died when she was 14, and a few years later a local woman, Mary Pannell, was accused of having caused his death by witchcraft and was tried and executed for the crime. Eventually, Dame Mary married into wealth, and in 1635 King Charles I made her a baronetess, something which was completely unheard of in England at that time. During her life, and after her death, there were rumours that Dame Mary is said to have dabbled in witchcraft. When she died in 1662, her will stipulated that the room in which she died should be sealed up. This was duly done and left alone for decades. When it was unsealed, 50 years later, it is claimed that her ghost appeared and proceeded to haunt the surrounding heath. Ghost stories and sightings of the Dame have been reported for centuries since, with local ghost hunters heading to the tower to try and get a glance of her spirit. Photo: s