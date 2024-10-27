12 of the most haunted places in Wakefield where you might spot a ghost this Halloween

According to the online Paranormal Database, there have been many recorded incidents of paranormal activity in some of Wakefield’s most known buildings and pubs over the years.
The database is a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections in the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.
More than 13,000 paranormal sightings have been recorded across the UK, including werewolves, vampires, and poltergeist. Some more friendly than others.
1. Water Tower
In a field outside the village of Heath, is Dame Mary Bolles' Water Tower - a Grade II listed structure. Eventual owner and namesake, Dame Mary Bolles, was born Mary Witham in Ledstone, West Yorkshire in 1579, and endured a sad and dramatic childhood. Her father died when she was 14, and a few years later a local woman, Mary Pannell, was accused of having caused his death by witchcraft and was tried and executed for the crime. Eventually, Dame Mary married into wealth, and in 1635 King Charles I made her a baronetess, something which was completely unheard of in England at that time. During her life, and after her death, there were rumours that Dame Mary is said to have dabbled in witchcraft. When she died in 1662, her will stipulated that the room in which she died should be sealed up. This was duly done and left alone for decades. When it was unsealed, 50 years later, it is claimed that her ghost appeared and proceeded to haunt the surrounding heath. Ghost stories and sightings of the Dame have been reported for centuries since, with local ghost hunters heading to the tower to try and get a glance of her spirit. Photo: s
2. Nostell Priory
The 18th century palladian house has it’s very own ghost, Nancy. Nancy was a maid who worked at the house, who died in the 1920s by decapitation after putting her head into a lift shaft to see where the next car was. Locals who live close to Nostell Priory and those who visit and work there know all about Nancy, some claiming to have seen her from time to time. Although Nostell is haunted by the ghost of Nancy, rumours and stories make her out to be a ghost with a friendly nature. Photo: s
3. Alverthorpe graveyard
A poltergeist has been blamed after a heavy granite cross was broken. One piece, that apparently weighed 76kg, had been lifted and another slab broken in two. Photo: Google
4. Black Horse pub
Bangs on the walls have been reported along with the sound of footsteps. Some believe it's the pub is haunted by the spirit of a girl called 'Hannah' who was killed by a bear close to the pub. Photo: s