12 of the most haunted places in Wakefield where you might spot a ghost this Halloween

According to the online Paranormal Database, there have been many recorded incidents of paranormal activity in some of Wakefield’s most known buildings and pubs over the years.
The database is a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections in the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.
More than 13,000 paranormal sightings have been recorded across the UK, including werewolves, vampires, and poltergeist. Some more friendly than others.
1. Denby Dale Road and river below
A dog walker said she heard the sound of horses passing her - with none to be seen. She then heard a big splash, but looking into the river she saw the water was calm. But she heard the sound of panicking horses coming from the water. It's said that in the 1830s the original bridge collapsed and horses that were pulling a car fell into the river and drowned. Photo: Google Photo: s
2. Water Tower
In a field outside the village of Heath, is Dame Mary Bolles' Water Tower - a Grade II listed structure. Eventual owner and namesake, Dame Mary Bolles, was born Mary Witham in Ledstone, West Yorkshire in 1579, and endured a sad and dramatic childhood. Her father died when she was 14, and a few years later a local woman, Mary Pannell, was accused of having caused his death by witchcraft and was tried and executed for the crime. Eventually, Dame Mary married into wealth, and in 1635 King Charles I made her a baronetess, something which was completely unheard of in England at that time. During her life, and after her death, there were rumours that Dame Mary is said to have dabbled in witchcraft. When she died in 1662, her will stipulated that the room in which she died should be sealed up. This was duly done and left alone for decades. When it was unsealed, 50 years later, it is claimed that her ghost appeared and proceeded to haunt the surrounding heath. Ghost stories and sightings of the Dame have been reported for centuries since, with local ghost hunters heading to the tower to try and get a glance of her spirit. Photo: s
3. The Griffin
A non-threatening entity, which occasionally throws glasses from the shelves, is said to haunt the pub. Photo: Google Photo: s
4. Alverthorpe graveyard
A poltergeist has been blamed after a heavy granite cross was broken. One piece, that apparently weighed 76kg, had been lifted and another slab broken in two. Photo: s