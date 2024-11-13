13th Wakefield Guides

The Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal is gaining traction as the 13th Wakefield Guides get involved again in helping the community.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Appeal is organised by both Chantry Rotary Club and CAP (The Community Awareness Programme) and supported by the Wakefield Express and is now in its 10th year. Using the good offices of the Children First Organisation we have packed and distributed thousands of hampers over those years to families in need in the 5 towns.

The need this year is just as great as ever so all the help we can get will be gratefully received. This is particularly true of private companies and local organisations. So once again this year the 13th Wakefield Guides are getting involved in helping by packing Hampers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Greenwood, the Guide Leader said “The 13th Wakefield Guides are really pleased to be supporting the CAP Appeal once again this year. We recently held a coffee morning that raised £150 that the Guides can use on much needed supplies. We will also be making and donating items because at this time of year we feel it’s a perfect time to give back and support local families in need.”

You too can help us by donating either finished hampers (using the contents guide below) or by donating money to allow us to buy food to pack. Donations of hampers or money can be made to CAP between now and the end of November.

All donations and packed hampers should be given to CAP in Market Street. Kevin Dobson, CAP Projects Manager will be really pleased to see you. He is located at 2-8 Market Street or on 01924 381119.

Finished hampers should include: tea, coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereal, tinned potatoes or instant mash, tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned meat, pasta or rice, pasta in sauce, cup soups, gravy mix, tinned fruit, juice or squash, jams, biscuits, children’s Christmas sweets and a box of Christmas chocolates. Please remember: do not include any alcohol, fresh, frozen or chilled foods. If you want to include additional foods or Christmas novelties, please feel free.