14 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 2001

The city has undergone some huge changes in the last 20 years. We've dug through our archive to find these photos take you back to Wakefield in 2001, a year which featured a fight for Super League survival, art installations, and new bar openings.
1. January 2001
Firefighters at the top of Pinderfields Road where a 15 inch mains water pipe fractured.
2. February 2001
Text phone messages were projected onto the Wakefield Cathedral precinct by artists Lulu Quinn and Julie Westerman.
3. February 2001
A new lighting scheme - the work of artist and lighting expert Charles Quick - was switched on at Wakefield Museum.
4. March 2001
Ken Westmoorland cleaning the streets of Wakefield at 5am while most people were still in bed.