Do you remember these memories from Wakefield back in 2001?

14 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 2001

Do you remember these memories from Wakefield back in 2001?

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:36 am

The city has undergone some huge changes in the last 20 years. We've dug through our archive to find these photos take you back to Wakefield in 2001, a year which featured a fight for Super League survival, art installations, and new bar openings.

1. January 2001

Firefighters at the top of Pinderfields Road where a 15 inch mains water pipe fractured.

Photo Sales

2. February 2001

Text phone messages were projected onto the Wakefield Cathedral precinct by artists Lulu Quinn and Julie Westerman.

Photo Sales

3. February 2001

A new lighting scheme - the work of artist and lighting expert Charles Quick - was switched on at Wakefield Museum.

Photo Sales

4. March 2001

Ken Westmoorland cleaning the streets of Wakefield at 5am while most people were still in bed.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4