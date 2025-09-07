14 places in Wakefield and the Five Towns that are breathtakingly beautiful for an autumn walk

Where are your favourite spots in the district to stretch your legs?
1. Haw Park Wood
Located south of the district, close to Anglers Country Park, Haw Park Wood is designated a local nature reserve. Though it is currently dominated by conifers, work is underway to change the site back to a deciduous woodland. Photo: s
2. Walton Colliery Nature Park
A designated nature reserve, this park is designed to protect and improve the lives of native flora and fauna. It features a network of paths for walking and cycling, as well as bridleways. The park also features the Henry Daley memorial. Photo: s
3. Sandal Castle
One of the district's most popular sites, the ruins of Sandal Castle draw thousands of visitors every year. The castle is famous for being the location of the Battle of Wakefield in 1460, but now features a bustling cafe and breathtaking views of the city. Photo: s
4. Thornes Park
Less than a mile out of Wakefield city centre, Thornes Park offers 60 hectares of open space to explore, as well as a walled garden and conservatory, duck pond and skate park Photo: s