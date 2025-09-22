Paws at the pitplaceholder image
14 tail-wagging photos from the VIP celebration for our four-legged friends at the National Coal Mining Museum

By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
A very unique day out was held at the National Coal Mining Museum at the weekend as Paws at the Pit arrived for a VIP celebration for our four-legged friends.

Saturday was a heartwarming, tail-wagging event packed with doggie delights, family-friendly fun, and a whole lot of love for our canine companions.

It was an action packed day with dog-friendly fun and entertainment including delightful doggie goodies, pet-friendly stalls and a special pooch play area.

The museum also hosted an artisan market curated by Tilly & Primrose, featuring over 30 independent businesses and charities offering handcrafted treasures and local surprises.

There was fun for owners too with free crafts, face painting and balloon modelling, but the highlight of the day was the Best in Show competition.

Take a look at these photos from the day:

Paws at the Pit arrived at the National Coal Mining Museum on Saturday.

1. Paws at the Pit

Paws at the Pit arrived at the National Coal Mining Museum on Saturday. Photo: Roy Henstock

It was a VIP celebration for our four-legged friends and the humans who love them!

2. Tailwagging fun

It was a VIP celebration for our four-legged friends and the humans who love them! Photo: Roy Henstock

The event was packed with doggie delights, family-friendly fun, and a whole lot of love for our canine companions.

3. Canine

The event was packed with doggie delights, family-friendly fun, and a whole lot of love for our canine companions. Photo: Roy Henstock

Perfect for proud pup parents or enthusiastic dog lovers.

4. Dog lovers

Perfect for proud pup parents or enthusiastic dog lovers. Photo: Roy Henstock

