14 tail-wagging photos from the VIP celebration for our four-legged friends at the National Coal Mining Museum

Saturday was a heartwarming, tail-wagging event packed with doggie delights, family-friendly fun, and a whole lot of love for our canine companions.

It was an action packed day with dog-friendly fun and entertainment including delightful doggie goodies, pet-friendly stalls and a special pooch play area.

The museum also hosted an artisan market curated by Tilly & Primrose, featuring over 30 independent businesses and charities offering handcrafted treasures and local surprises.

There was fun for owners too with free crafts, face painting and balloon modelling, but the highlight of the day was the Best in Show competition.

Take a look at these photos from the day:

Paws at the Pit arrived at the National Coal Mining Museum on Saturday.

It was a VIP celebration for our four-legged friends and the humans who love them!

The event was packed with doggie delights, family-friendly fun, and a whole lot of love for our canine companions.