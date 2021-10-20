16 part-time jobs available in Wakefield that you can apply for now
If you're looking for part-time work in Wakefield there may be something here that you'd like to apply for.
From customer services, retail assistants, restaurants, bakeries and hosptials, there are many jobs out across the city - and all of these employers are looking for part-time staff.
Take a look through and see if there's anything that would be perfect for you.
Pharmacy Assistant
Belle Isle Pharmacy, Wakefield. £8.95 - £9.35 an hour, Monday to Friday - Part-time, to cover maternity leave.
Click here to find out more and apply.Warehouse Operative
PMP Recruitment, Wakefield. £456 - £528 a week - Temporary.
As a Warehouse Operative, you will be working as part of a team, handling stock items, from receipt through to despatch, including stock preparation to ensure a smooth flow of product through the warehouse.
Click here to find out more and to apply.Bakery Assistant
Artisan Bakes Ltd, Wakefield WF2.
You'll be working with the bakers to create an extensive range of products fresh to order from scratch, assist with weighing up, baking, decanting tins, washing dishes, decoration/finishing, packaging, dispatch and loading the vans with finished goods.
Click here to find out more and to apply.Healthcare Records Assistant
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Wakefield.
Working in the busy Medical Records Department; you will be responsible for the preparation of notes for outpatient clinics.
Click here to find out more and to apply.Covid Vaccine Site Assistant
Venatu Recruitment Group, Wakefield.
£9.20 an hour. You'll be supporting the delivery of Covid-19 vaccine, by being a traffic/walk-in marshals that will be coordinating the general public and advising them on the site process to get their Covid-19 vaccine.
Click here for more information or to apply.Store Assistant - Asda Pharmacy
The role includes:The triage of patients that present with minor symptoms, spend time accurately assembling and processing prescriptions, drive awareness of all the extra services they offer in Pharmacy (eg Prescription collection service, medicines use reviews etc) and support the Pharmacist with the delivery and effective record keeping of patient services (blood pressure checks, stop smoking schemes etc)
To find out more and apply click here.Sales Assistant
WHSmith, Wakefield.
For more information and to apply click here.Store assistant, days.
ASDA. From serving customers, perfecting pizzas, unpacking deliveries or filling shelves.
Click here for more information.Customer Assistant
WM Morrisons. From Market Street to replenishing stock, working on checkouts...
For more information click here.Sales assistant
Poundland. £9 an hour. You'll respond efficiently to till queues to ensure customer satisfaction, process till transactions securely, quickly and accurately. Deliver effective product availability, replenish stock as directed.
For more information click here.A&E receptionist
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Wakefield. £18,546 - £19,918 a year - Part-time.
The team is looking for an enthusiastic, motivated and hardworking individual to work within our busy Emergency Departments & Urgent Treatment Centre, covering 20 hours per week.
Experience working within a clinical environment is desirable. You will need to have experience of dealing with the general public and be able to manage difficult situations.
For more information click here.Friday & Saturday lunchtime assistant (temporary)
Boogie Woogie Bagel Bar, Wakefield.
General catering duties in a busy city-centre cafe. Contract length: one month. Part-time hours: 4-6 per week.
To find out more click here.Counter Clerk
WHSmith is looking for enthusiastic individuals, with strong communication skills and a passion for delivering exceptional customer service to join the new Post Office opening within the WHSmith store.
Click here for more information.Customer Service/Sales Assistant
SMKD £8.91 - £10 an hour. A sales advisor is wanted for the Wakefield team. You'll be confident, passionate about providing outstanding customer service. Vaping knowledge is not essential, but would be an advantage.
Click here for more informationCustomer Assistant
Buzz Bingo. £8.91 an hour. Customer Assistants do lots of different roles in clubs, so you might be serving food, bringing people change, working in the arcade area, selling bingo books, working behind the bar or on the reception desk, welcoming customers in and signing up new members.
Find out more here.Staff Member
McDonald's, Snowhill, Wakefield.