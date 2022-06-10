16 photos showing the faces of the Five Towns in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Looking back this week, we have 16 photographs of people who lived in Pontefract, Normanton, Castleford, Featherstone and Knottingley way back in the glory days.
Do you recognise any of the faces in these old photographs from the 70s, 80s and 90s?
1. Festive
Christmas card winners with their award winning designs
2. Fair
St Joseph's church Christmas Fair, children making toys
3. Knottingley
Jacket Potato stall at Knottingley Bonfire celebrations
4. Ironmongery
John and Marjorie England ran England's ironmongery shop on Market Place until it closed around 1978