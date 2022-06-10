Do you recognise any of the faces in these old photographs from the 70s, 80s and 90s?

16 photos showing the faces of the Five Towns in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Looking back this week, we have 16 photographs of people who lived in Pontefract, Normanton, Castleford, Featherstone and Knottingley way back in the glory days.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:22 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:25 pm

1. Festive

Christmas card winners with their award winning designs

2. Fair

St Joseph's church Christmas Fair, children making toys

3. Knottingley

Jacket Potato stall at Knottingley Bonfire celebrations

4. Ironmongery

John and Marjorie England ran England's ironmongery shop on Market Place until it closed around 1978

